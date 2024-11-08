NFL News: John Harbaugh updates Kyle Hamilton's injury status after Bengals victory

After a tight and grueling game against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach John Harbaugh had to address Kyle Hamilton's injury to clear up any concerns.

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens can breathe a sigh of relief after their hard-fought Week 10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, winning 35-34 in a crucial home game. Despite the tough battle, the celebration was dampened when Kyle Hamilton suffered a non-contact ankle injury in the 2nd quarter that forced him out of the game.

Speculation swirled about the severity of the injury, but head coach John Harbaugh addressed the situation during the postgame press conference, confirming it was just an ankle sprain. “He has an ankle sprain. It’s not a serious one. I don’t know how long it’ll be, but he said it’s an ankle sprain,” Harbaugh clarified, suggesting Hamilton might return in the coming weeks.

Up until this point, Kyle Hamilton had been a key presence in every game of the 2024 NFL season, posting 10 or more tackles in each of the last three weeks, marking one of the best tackling streaks of his career. Last season, he earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors for his standout performance with the Ravens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who could step up in Kyle Hamilton’s absence?

According to the Ravens’ depth chart, two potential replacements for Hamilton in Week 11 are Eddie Jackson, who has started in 4 games this season, and rookie Sanoussi Kane, who hasn’t started any games but has played in 2, recording 6 tackles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When is the Ravens’ next game?

The Ravens will hit the road for Week 11, facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 17. In Week 12, they’ll travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers, followed by a return home on December 1 to face the Eagles before their bye week.