NFL News: Ricky Pearsall sends strong message to 49ers teammates about playmaker role

The San Francisco 49ers are coming back from their bye week, and Ricky Pearsall is set to take on a significant role alongside his teammates, who recently heard the young wide receiver's confident statements.

Ricky Pearsall is one of the young wide receivers on the San Francisco 49ers roster. As a rookie, he has gradually earned his spot on the team and is gearing up for his third game of the 2024 NFL season. Before the upcoming matchup, he made it clear to his teammates what his playmaker role could look like for the rest of the season.

In recent comments ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pearsall addressed questions about his potential as a big playmaker for the 49ers this season.

“Just be myself. I see myself as a big playmaker, so when those opportunities come up, I go out there, execute the plays, and make an impact on the game,” Pearsall stated. So far, he has 7 receptions for 59 receiving yards with no touchdowns, along with 39 rushing yards from the game against the Cowboys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pearsall also shared how he’s adapting to the 49ers’ system, noting that he’s now moving much faster and feels more comfortable. “I think from the first to the second game, I already felt more comfortable out there. I think I was moving faster. I will continue to improve.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why didn’t Ricky Pearsall play in the early games of the 2024 season?

It’s worth remembering that Pearsall suffered a non-football chest injury (a bullet wound) that kept him sidelined for several weeks. He was already recovering from another muscle injury, but it was the chest injury that delayed his debut with the team.

Advertisement

Which college program did Pearsall come from?

Ricky Pearsall is a product of Arizona State and Florida, playing five seasons of college football. He spent three seasons with the Sun Devils, recording 794 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, before transferring to the Gators, where he accumulated 1,626 yards and 9 touchdowns in just two seasons.