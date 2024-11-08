MLB News: Brian Cashman makes something clear about Nestor Cortes’ World Series performance

Following Nestor Cortes' challenging outing in Game 1 of the World Series, many critics were quick to blame the loss. However, Brian Cashman stepped in to clarify the situation regarding the pitcher and Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Brian Cashman recently addressed various questions regarding the New York Yankees‘ situation, including Nestor Cortes’ appearance in Game 1 of the World Series, which ultimately ended in a loss.

The Yankees’ general manager reiterated his support for Aaron Boone’s decisions throughout the World Series. Speaking about Cortes’ role in Game 1, Cashman explained that the pitcher was on the roster for specific matchups. He emphasized that it was the decision they made, acknowledging that while it could have gone either way, they would have to live with any regrets.

To recap, Nestor Cortes was only tasked with getting a couple of outs in the final inning of Game 1 at Dodger Stadium. Unfortunately, he allowed a walk-off grand slam, erasing the hard-earned lead Gerrit Cole had built up in the earlier innings.

Cashman sent a message of support to Boone and the coaching staff, saying, “I support Aaron Boone for every decision he made, every step of the way. The way he managed the postseason for us was exceptional. Clearly, the tough situation on that particular day [Game 1] didn’t work out for us.“

How long has Nestor Cortes been with the Yankees?

Nestor Cortes first joined the New York Yankees in 2019, primarily as a reliever in 33 games, with just one start. Since 2021, he has mostly been a starting pitcher for the Yankees, making 30 starts in the 2024 season.

It’s worth noting that before the postseason began, Cortes was dealing with an injury and had been in recovery for over 30 days before Game 1 against the Dodgers. While he wasn’t expected to start, he was available as a reliever in the 10th inning.