Pique is one of the top defense players Spain have used since they won the World Cup in 2010, but this time he won't be playing for the national team in Qatar. Check here why he isn't playing.

Qatar 2022: Why is Gerard Pique not playing for Spain in the FIFA World Cup?

Gerard Pique is known around the world not only as an FC Barcelona player, but also as a World Cup champion as he won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa playing for Spain.

But things are not forever and Pique, despite being a relatively young player, is no longer playing at the same level as in previous years. Most of his career he played for FC Barcelona since 2008.

In 2009 it was the first Pique's game with the national team in an international friendly against England. From that moment it was obvious that Pique was going to be a starter with the national team.

Why is Gerard Pique missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Luis Enrique didn't call up Pique to play in Qatar because he retired from international duty with Spain's national team in 2018, since then Pique has not played with the national team again.

Pique had 100 appearances as a Spainish international player and he scored just 5 goals playing as a centre-back. Replacing pique will not be easy, but Spain have eight players who will be part of the defense in Qatar.

The World Cup predictor puts Spain in an unfavorable situation without Pique, but they probably won't need him during the tournament.