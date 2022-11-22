Mexico's national team starts its journey through Qatar 2022. One of the biggest questions surrounding this is squad is its nickname: Why are they called 'El Tri'?

The FIFA World Cup has started for Mexico and the national team will try to finally succeed in this tournament. This squad has a very peculiar nickname and everybody in Qatar 2022 is wondering why they are called 'El Tri'.

Mexico's hopes are really big this year, even more after Argentina's defeat to Saudi Arabia. They started their journey against Poland, looking for those three vital points in Group C.

Gerardo Martino's squad have a big fandom behind to support them in this FIFA World Cup. The fans are always rooting for 'El Tri', but what does this nickname stands for?

Why is Mexico called 'El Tri'?

Mexico arrived to its 17th FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022; its 8th consecutive since 1994. Fans are always showing their support to 'El Tri', but the ones from the other nations are wondering what does this nickname means.

'El Tri' or 'El Tricolor' stands for the three main colors in Mexico's flag: green, white and red. This nickname began to be used in the 50s, but it gained more force almost 30 years later.

In almost all their home kits, Mexico has used those colors. For Qatar 2022, they played against Poland with the green jersey, white short and red socks, making their nickname even stronger.

