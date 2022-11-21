Senegal will play against Netherlands today at the Al Thumama Stadium in what will be a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here, you can check out the possible lineups for this interesting game.

Senegal will face Netherlands today at the Al Thumama Stadium in what will be a group stage game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Undoubtedly one of the most interesting games on Monday. The Netherlands are the main candidates to advance as leaders to the round of 16. Of course, that is before the start of the championship, since they will have to confirm that favoritism with their performances. They do not have an easy game, since Senegal is a tough opponent.

The Africans, despite not having their main star, Sadio Mane, are favorites to fight for second place in the group against Ecuador. The game between them and the South Americans will be key, as will it be against Qatar, against whom they should get a good goal difference. Against the Netherlands they are the underdogs, and a good result against them would be very important.

Senegal 's probable lineup

Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye, Krepin Diatta and Bamba Dieng are the main options to replace Mane. Diatta could finally be the one to enter. RB Leipzig's Abdou Diallo could miss his country's first World Cup match with a knee problem.

Senegal's possible lineup: E. Mendy; Sabaly, Cisse, Koulibaly, Ballo-Toure; Kouyate, N. Mendy, I. Gueye; I. Sarr, Dia, Diatta.

Netherlands 's probable lineup

Memphis Depay ruled out at least his first game due to a hamstring injury. Denzel Dumfries and Marten de Roon are doubtful for this game.

Netherlands's possible lineup: Pasveer; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Frimpong, F. De Jong, Koopmeiners, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Bergwijn.

