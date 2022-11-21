The second game of the World Cup where a couple of favorites play to show their level, but apart from the players it is important to know who will be the referee of the game. Check here who he is.

Senegal vs Netherlands: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group A match?

Senegal are one of the favorites within Group A's standings, but the Netherlands are also favored by the odds.

The bad news for Senegal is related to Sadio Mane and his absence from the World Cup due to an injury he sustained while playing for Bayern Munich.

Netherlands have most of their top players healthy, with some exceptions like Donny van de Beek and Cillesen who were not called up.

Who is the referee of the Senegal vs Netherlands game?

The name of the referee is Wilton Sampaio, he is from Brazil, he is a young referee of 40 years of age and since 2013 he has been working in international games for FIFA and CONMEBOL.

Most of the Brazilian referees tend to be the best in international tournaments since they have a lot of experience not only coming from their country but also from other continents.

Ecuador was the first Group A team to win a game, they are leading the standings but the Ecuadorians are not big favorites like Senegal and Netherlands.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.