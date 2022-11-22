Third day of fotball activity at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Find out here the complete fixtures list for Tuesday, November 22nd matchups in the biggest world football tournament.

Day 2 of the 2022 World Cup has ended with three amazing matchups that left a total of 12 goals scored. Which means this Monday's football action had an average of 4 goals per game. Its going to be easy to pass up that stat in the upcoming days. However, today's Tuesday, November 22nd Fixtures List for the 2022 Qatar World Cup will have four games, one more than yesterday.

On Monday, Group A was close out with Netherlands 2-0 win over Senegal, the African Cup Champions. Two late-minute goals from the Oranje sealed the deal for the European team, and climbed up to the top. For Group B, England started with a huge 6-2 blowout to Iran. The Three Lions picked up the win in the first half with a 3-0 margin, and ended with another three second half goals scored.

And probably the most exciting game of yesterday's schedule was when the United States let Wales tied up the game with a last-minute penalty goal scored by Gareth Bale. After a huge first half from the Stars & Stripes team, the European side left everything on the pitch and picked up a huge point after more than 90 minutes played.

2022 Qatar World Cup Fixtures List for Tuesday, November 22nd

The football action moves on to Tuesday November 22nd. Today's schedule will have four games one after the other. At 5:00 AM (ET), Argentina led by Lionel Messi will face Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in front of an estimate 80,000 full crowd.

Next game will close out Group C's action for the day when Mexico play against Poland at Stadium 974. Group D will start with the Denmark vs Tunisia matchup at the Education City Stadium. Finally Tuesday's football schedule will close out with the 2018 World Cup winners France facing Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium.

To watch or live stream free each game of Tuesday, November 22nd World Cup Fixture List in the US, make sure to tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial). If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.