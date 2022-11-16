Fans' excitement has reached fever pitch as they make their picks for the eventual champion. Here are the fan-backed favorites to take home the trophy at the upcoming World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The World Cup 2022 is one of the most anticipated sporting events in history, and Qatar has long been now preparing for it. Group play for all 32 participating nations will go off on the same day (November 20) as the official opening ceremony.

The team from the host nation was automatically accepted, while the other countries had to qualify to participate. A total of 64 games will be contested over 8 groups at this year's edition. Since more nations will be invited to participate in the future edition, this will be the final time that the stages consist of this many.

The anticipation level among fans has skyrocketed as they have begun making predictions about who will take home the coveted trophy. Based on the teams' recent performances and statistics from BR Football and DraftKings, a list of the most popular nations that fans have wagered on to win the trophy has been prepared.

Top 3 teams with most wages to win World Cup

In a poll of soccer enthusiasts, 25 percent picked Argentina to win the World Cup 2022. The Albiceleste are the current winner of both the Copa America and the UEFA Finalissima. It's no secret that the Argentine team, captained by Lionel Messi and ranked third in the world by FIFA, is widely believed to be the tournament's favorite. The squad has repeatedly shown its mettle in friendly matches and major international tournaments.

In second place, not surprisingly, considering Brazil's amazing run so far and the huge dynamism and abilities of the team, 15 percent of fans have placed bets on them to win Qatar 2022. As a result of their humiliating loss to Germany in 2014, Brazil will be eager to regain their footing and once again take their place among the world's top nations.

A startlingly high percentage of fans (11 percent to be exact) have already placed bets on the United States national team to claim the title. The team's performance would be closely examined because of the inexperienced players. The US Men's National Team would play to prove a point and match the success of the US Women's National Team.

France are the reigning champions, but an equal number of just 11 percent of supporters don't think they will repeat as victors. On other hand, six percent have given England a high rating, saying they can win it all and hoist the World Cup title. Meanwhile, after a disappointing performance in 2018, Spain will try to reverse course this year, where just six percent of supporters believe they will succeed.

Roughly five percent of enthusiasts have placed their money on a youthful German group led by Hans Flick to win the World Cup. The fact that s porters and bookmakers don't have faith in Portugal is also surprising. It is expected that A Seleção, headed by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, will make a run at the championship, with 4 percent of bettors placing their faith in the team.