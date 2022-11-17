LAFC lifted the MLS Cup and the USMNT went off to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but MLS is still making waves. The announcement that NYCFC will have a stadium of their own by 2027 in Flushing, Queens, the kit drop by St. Louis CITY SC, and the list of available free agents as of yesterday.
MLS free agency is a thing to digest, MLS free agency requirements stipulate a player must be 24 years old and have at least five seasons in the league to qualify in that category.
Among the free agents for 2023, the biggest names on the list include two USMNT World Cup roster players, NYCFC captain Sean Johnson and NY Red Bulls defender Aaron Long. Below the rest of the list.
MLS free agents in 2023
MLS free agency became known on November 16th, 1PM EST. While these players are currently free agents, their clubs in some cases are in ongoing talks to bring them back.
Goalkeepers
Sean Johnson
Tyler Miller
Bill Hamid
James Pantemis
Defenders
Alexander Callens
Aaron Long
Matt Hedges
Chris Mavinga
Sebastien Ibeagha
Ryan Hollingshead
Franco Escobar
Tommy Thompson
Ronald Matarrita
Pedro Santos
Brad Smith
Midfielders
Jonathan Osorio
Jhegson Méndez
Eric Remedi
Memo Rodríguez
Forwards
Derrick Etienne
Gyasi Zardes
Ola Kamara
Cory Burke
Will Bruin
Darwin Quintero