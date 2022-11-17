LAFC lifted the MLS Cup and the USMNT went off to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but MLS is still making waves. The announcement that NYCFC will have a stadium of their own by 2027 in Flushing, Queens, the kit drop by St. Louis CITY SC, and the list of available free agents as of yesterday.

MLS free agency is a thing to digest, MLS free agency requirements stipulate a player must be 24 years old and have at least five seasons in the league to qualify in that category.

Among the free agents for 2023, the biggest names on the list include two USMNT World Cup roster players, NYCFC captain Sean Johnson and NY Red Bulls defender Aaron Long. Below the rest of the list.

MLS free agents in 2023

MLS free agency became known on November 16th, 1PM EST. While these players are currently free agents, their clubs in some cases are in ongoing talks to bring them back.

Goalkeepers

Sean Johnson

Tyler Miller

Bill Hamid

James Pantemis

Defenders

Alexander Callens

Aaron Long

Matt Hedges

Chris Mavinga

Sebastien Ibeagha

Ryan Hollingshead

Franco Escobar

Tommy Thompson

Ronald Matarrita

Pedro Santos

Brad Smith

Midfielders

Jonathan Osorio

Jhegson Méndez

Eric Remedi

Memo Rodríguez

Forwards

Derrick Etienne

Gyasi Zardes

Ola Kamara

Cory Burke

Will Bruin

Darwin Quintero