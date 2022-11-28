The USMNT are set to take on Iran in their third group game at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Americans have a poor record when playing a third group game in the tournament.

The USMNT have their destiny in their own hands, it’s win or go home against Iran in their last game of Group B at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Gregg Berhalter’s side have drawn both their games, a sort of meltdown with Wales (1-1) after a sensational first half, and a 0-0 draw with England where the USMNT had the better of the play. Still, goals have been lacking as Tim Weah has been the only player to find the net.

Ironically Iran will be the USMNT’s opponent in their final game of the group stage, the Americans will face the Iranians under similar circumstances when they met in France 98. Both nations need a win to advance and once again the USMNT enters the match having difficulty finding the net.

In that famed match the USMNT hit the post 4 times and were knocked out of the World Cup on two Iranian counter attacks. This time the Americans will want to erase that brutal memory while also trying to improve a horrid third game record at the FIFA World Cup group stage.

USMNT record when playing third group games

The USMNT have an underwhelming record of 1-7 when playing a third group match at the FIFA World Cup since 1950. Their only win was the 1-0 victory at the last second over Algeria in the 2010 World Cup. Landon Donovan’s goal won the group for the USMNT who would eventually be eliminated by Ghana in the round of 16.

The results are the following:

1950 — L 5-2 vs. Chile

1990 — L 2-1 vs. Austria

1994 — L 1-0 vs. Romania

1998 — L 1-0 vs. Yugoslavia

2002 — L 3-1 vs. Poland

2006 — L 2-1 vs. Ghana

2010 — W 1-0 vs. Algeria

2014 — L 1-0 vs. Germany

In 1950, 1990, 1998, and 2006 the USMNT were eliminated in the first round, in 2002 after a sensational first two games, the Americans played a horrid match against Poland that almost cost them a round of 16 appearance.

In 2014 against Germany the Americans had their round of 16 spot assured if they could avoid a blowout and they did, keeping it respectable 1-0. In 1994, already in the second round the Americans were beaten by a near post goal against Romania.