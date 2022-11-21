The renowned soccer journalist was not allowed to enter the stadium for the match between the USMNT - Wales due to wearing a banned piece of clothing.

*Story is ongoing

Grant Wahl is one of the biggest voices and most well-respected soccer journalists in the United States. The former Sports Illustrated employee is again covering the USMNT at the World Cup in Qatar 2022, but unfortunately, he is making the news instead of reporting it.

As of this writing, the now CBS Sports journalist was not allowed to enter the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar due to wearing a t-shirt that has been “banned” by the organizers.

According to the picture uploaded by Wahl, he was stopped by security and was told to leave the stadium grounds and change his shirt if he wanted to enter the stadium.

Grant Wahl wearing rainbow shirt not allowed inside Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Wahl was told by security guards, “You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed”, the shirt in question has rainbow colors in a circle, in the middle is a soccer ball.

Wahl has covered eight World Cups, and wrote the book, The Beckham Experiment (2009) which focused on David Beckham’s time with the LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer. Beckham was public that he did not authorize the book and had a salty relationship with the journalist for many years. Since 2021, Wahl has been working with CBS Sports.

UPDATE Grant Wahl is now at the media center:

