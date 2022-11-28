The 24-year-old Juventus box to box midfielder answered questions about who his favorite soccer player was growing up.

Weston McKennie is the heart of the USMNT midfield, playing a monumental game against England and a great shift against Wales. McKennie has shown why he is an out and out starter at Italian giants Juventus.

Weston McKennie’s play has already gained notice, with Tottenham reportedly interested in signing the American, but also reports that Borussia Dortmund would push for a transfer for “Big Mac”. It is unlikely that Juventus will sell Weston McKennie this season given he is considered vital to the squad.

When chatting with Melissa Ortiz for USMNT social media the charismatic midfielder answered who his favorite soccer player was growing up? Weston McKennie and the USMNT play Iran in a must win match on November 29th.

Who is Weston McKennie’s favorite soccer player?

Weston McKennie stated he was a fan of Italian legend Francesco Totti, Totti played his whole career for Italian power Roma, playing 786 games and scoring 307 goals. Totti is considered one of Italy's best all-time players and won the FIFA World Cup in 2006.

Despite constant interest from clubs like Juventus, Manchester United, and Real Madrid, Totti stayed loyal to Roma where he won 5 championships. Totti retired in 2017 and was known for his ball control, vision, creativity, and range of passing, as well as his ability to set the pace in midfield and provide through-balls and assists for his teammates.

In the US, you can watch World Cup games on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for (0.99/m).