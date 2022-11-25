On Thursday, the Netherlands will feature in the second round of the Group Stage matches as they face Ecuador. However, Memphis Depay will not be playing in the starting lineup.

On Friday, the two teams that finished atop Group A on Matchday 1 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the Netherlands and Ecuador will play against one another. As the tournament opened, La Tri spoilt the scene for Qatar by defeating the hosts, 2-0. The Dutch also won 2-0, but their game against Senegal was much closer and included a couple of late goals that made things interesting.

The Oranje may have struggled in their first two games, but they still enter this match as heavy favorites to advance out of Group A.

With a win, Van Gaal's players will be three points ahead of Qatar, the group's worst team that has lost once again today, 3-1 to Senegal.

Meanwhile, given their remaining schedule, the CONMEBOL side have to win to have any chance of finishing first in their group. However, even without Memphis Depay in the starting lineup, the Dutch still pose a threat because of the potency of their offense.

Why is Netherlands' Memphis Depay starting on the bench against Ecuador?

Memphis Depayhas had a peculiar 2022-23 campaign. The Dutch forward eventually stayed at Barcelona despite seeing little playing time in the early going of the season; he was in the lineup three times before suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in late September.

Although the original prognosis for his return to action was a month, Memphis did not return to action for Xavi Hernandez's side before the World Cup break. The Netherlands' No. 10 did not even start against Senegal because the Oranje manager Louis van Gaal did not believe he was physically ready to return to action after the long injury layoff.

The skilled attacker, though, did not enter the game until the 61st minute of the second half. Depay clearly seemed rusty following his stint on the sidelines, as he was unable to contribute much during his time on the field. He did get some good news just before the final whistle when his effort was deflected right to Davy Klaassen, who slotted it in easily for the second goal of the game.

In his post-game press conference, Van Gaal confirmed that the 28-year-old would not be starting against Ecuador and hinted that he would be entering the game in the second half: “He has played 30 minutes and the next step would be 45 minutes. The injury he has makes it so difficult to decide when he can start so we have to look at him."

“But he is an extraordinary player and so I have set aside my principles because I consider him to be incredibly important to my team. I explained this to the players, that I am doing all this for Memphis, and the players accepted this.”