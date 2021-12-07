The UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage is almost over. First day of Matchday 6 is already in the past and the last spots for the round of 16 are being defined. Here, check out the standings.

The group stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League is coming to an end and we’re heading to the knockout phase. Several teams have already clinched their spot in the next round, while others will have to fight to the very end to continue in the competition.

Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City opened the round, with both clubs already qualified. The Citizens, playing almost entirely with youngsters, lost to RB Leipzig but they already won the group. Meanwhile, PSG destroyed Club Brugge with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, who surpassed Pele in official goals.

Then, Real Madrid, already qualified, defeated Inter to win Group D. Ajax beat Sporting in a match without nothing at stake as both teams were already qualified. While, Liverpool beat Milan and Atletico Madrid earned their ticket to the next round after defeating Porto.

2021-22 UEFA Champions League: Matchday 6 Results

Tuesday, December 7

Group A

PSG 4-1 Club Brugge

Leipzig 2-1 Manchester City

Group B

Milan 1-2 Liverpool

Porto 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Group C

Dortmund 5-0 Besiktas

Ajax 4-2 Sporting

Group D

Real Madrid 2-0 Inter

Shakhtar 1-1 Sheriff

2021-22 UEFA Champions League: Next Round Matches

Wednesday, December 8

Group E

Bayern vs Barcelona

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv

Group F

Manchester United vs Young Boys

Atalanta vs Villarreal

Group G

Wolfsburg vs LOSC Lille

Salzburg vs Sevilla

Group H

Zenit vs Chelsea

Juventus vs Malmö

UEFA Champions League 2021/22: Group Stage Standings

Manchester City won group A, while PSG are the runner-ups. Real Madrid also finished first in Group D with 15 points. Inter ended up second with 10 units. Atletico Madrid won the second place in Group B, far behind leaders Liverpool.