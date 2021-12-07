The group stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League is coming to an end and we’re heading to the knockout phase. Several teams have already clinched their spot in the next round, while others will have to fight to the very end to continue in the competition.
Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City opened the round, with both clubs already qualified. The Citizens, playing almost entirely with youngsters, lost to RB Leipzig but they already won the group. Meanwhile, PSG destroyed Club Brugge with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, who surpassed Pele in official goals.
Then, Real Madrid, already qualified, defeated Inter to win Group D. Ajax beat Sporting in a match without nothing at stake as both teams were already qualified. While, Liverpool beat Milan and Atletico Madrid earned their ticket to the next round after defeating Porto.
2021-22 UEFA Champions League: Matchday 6 Results
Tuesday, December 7
Group A
PSG 4-1 Club Brugge
Leipzig 2-1 Manchester City
Group B
Milan 1-2 Liverpool
Porto 1-3 Atletico Madrid
Group C
Dortmund 5-0 Besiktas
Ajax 4-2 Sporting
Group D
Real Madrid 2-0 Inter
Shakhtar 1-1 Sheriff
2021-22 UEFA Champions League: Next Round Matches
Wednesday, December 8
Group E
Bayern vs Barcelona
Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv
Group F
Manchester United vs Young Boys
Atalanta vs Villarreal
Group G
Wolfsburg vs LOSC Lille
Salzburg vs Sevilla
Group H
Zenit vs Chelsea
Juventus vs Malmö
UEFA Champions League 2021/22: Group Stage Standings
Manchester City won group A, while PSG are the runner-ups. Real Madrid also finished first in Group D with 15 points. Inter ended up second with 10 units. Atletico Madrid won the second place in Group B, far behind leaders Liverpool.