Trending topics:
UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Juventus live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Aston Villa face Juventus in a key Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus
© IMAGO / Marco CanonieroDusan Vlahovic of Juventus

By Leonardo Herrera

Aston Villa play against Juventus in a Matchday 5 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Aston Villa vs Juventus online in the US on Paramount+]

Aston Villa’s Champions League campaign has been a rollercoaster, starting with three impressive victories, including a standout win over Bayern Munich, only to stumble in a surprising loss to Brugge, a team viewed as an easier opponent.

Now, Villa aim to bounce back against Juventus, who are determined to solidify their position in the tournament. The Vecchia Signora enter the match on the heels of a draw with Lille, sitting on seven points and eyeing a crucial win to edge closer to a quarterfinal berth.

Advertisement

When will the Aston Villa vs Juventus match be played?

Aston Villa will take on Juventus this Wednesday, November 27, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement
Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa – IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa – IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Aston Villa vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League record under threat by Barcelona star Lewandowski

see also

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League record under threat by Barcelona star Lewandowski

How to watch Aston Villa vs Juventus in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Aston Villa and Juventus, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Aaron Judge's net worth: How much money does the New York Yankees star have?
MLB

Aaron Judge's net worth: How much money does the New York Yankees star have?

NHL News: Mikhail Sergachev makes something clear after Hockey Club's 3-2 OT victory over Canadiens
NHL

NHL News: Mikhail Sergachev makes something clear after Hockey Club's 3-2 OT victory over Canadiens

Where to watch Monaco vs Benfica live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Monaco vs Benfica live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Better Collective Logo