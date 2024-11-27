Where to watch Aston Villa vs Juventus live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Aston Villa play against Juventus in a Matchday 5 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Aston Villa’s Champions League campaign has been a rollercoaster, starting with three impressive victories, including a standout win over Bayern Munich, only to stumble in a surprising loss to Brugge, a team viewed as an easier opponent.

Now, Villa aim to bounce back against Juventus, who are determined to solidify their position in the tournament. The Vecchia Signora enter the match on the heels of a draw with Lille, sitting on seven points and eyeing a crucial win to edge closer to a quarterfinal berth.

When will the Aston Villa vs Juventus match be played?

Aston Villa will take on Juventus this Wednesday, November 27, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa – IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Aston Villa vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Aston Villa vs Juventus in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Aston Villa and Juventus, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.