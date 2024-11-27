NHL News: Mikhail Sergachev makes something clear after Hockey Club's 3-2 OT victory over Canadiens

In a thrilling NHL matchup, the Utah Hockey Club edged out the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in overtime. The hero of the night was Mikhail Sergachev, who scored the game-winning goal with just 27 seconds remaining in the extra period.

Dylan Guenther contributed a goal and an assist, while Nick Schmaltz had two assists for Utah, who improved to 4-3 in overtime games this season. Goaltender Karel Vejmelka delivered a stellar performance, stopping 11 shots to help secure the win.

Sergachev’s game-winning goal came when he deflected a pass from Schmaltz into the net, catching Montreal’s goalie by surprise. “We gave up a goal early in the third, but we didn’t let it get to us,” Sergachev said according to NHL.com. “I didn’t see anyone on our team getting down. We kept fighting, and we were rewarded for it.”

Sergachev also spoke about the team’s defensive mindset: “We don’t have to score six every time to win the game. We can help out our goalies, limit the opposition to one or two goals, and still win. We proved that tonight. Now we’ve just got to keep it going. Sometimes it’s not going to be pretty, but you have to get to the net, take shots, and get through the physicality. Our guys are doing that right now.”

Mikhail Sergachev #98 of the Utah Hockey Club celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal in the first period during the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG PAINTS Arena on November 23, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

A Tight Match: Canadiens and Utah Fight for the Win

The game was tightly contested, with both teams battling for the advantage. Montreal took the lead in the third period, but Utah managed to equalize and force overtime.

“We played a good third period and could’ve won,” said Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault. “Even in overtime, we had possession for a long stretch, but they scored with about 20 seconds left. It’s unfortunate, but we’ve got to move on.”

A Crucial Win for Utah’s Playoff Hopes

This victory is a significant one for Utah as they look to climb the standings. With standout performances from Sergachev and Schmaltz, the team has shown it has the potential to be a strong contender in the NHL.

As for the Canadiens, their struggles continue. Despite moments of brilliance, they’ve had difficulty maintaining consistency, which has hurt their position in the standings.