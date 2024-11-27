Trending topics:
UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in a key Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© IMAGO / PressinphotoKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

By Leonardo Herrera

Liverpool will host Real Madrid in a Matchday 5 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 5 delivers a marquee clash as Real Madrid and Liverpool, two European giants with storied Champions League legacies, square off in a high-stakes battle. With more than just three points on the line, the match promises intensity and drama.

Real Madrid, reeling from a shocking defeat to AC Milan, are desperate to rebound and stay in contention for a spot in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Liverpool enter on a perfect record with four wins from four matches and aims to keep their streak alive, fully aware of the formidable challenge posed by their Spanish counterparts.

Advertisement

When will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match be played?

Liverpool will take on Real Madrid this Wednesday, November 27, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool – IMAGO / Sportimage

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool – IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Aaron Judge's net worth: How much money does the New York Yankees star have?
MLB

Aaron Judge's net worth: How much money does the New York Yankees star have?

NHL News: Mikhail Sergachev makes something clear after Hockey Club's 3-2 OT victory over Canadiens
NHL

NHL News: Mikhail Sergachev makes something clear after Hockey Club's 3-2 OT victory over Canadiens

Where to watch Monaco vs Benfica live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Monaco vs Benfica live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Juventus live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Juventus live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Better Collective Logo