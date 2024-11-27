Where to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Liverpool will host Real Madrid in a Matchday 5 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Matchday 5 delivers a marquee clash as Real Madrid and Liverpool, two European giants with storied Champions League legacies, square off in a high-stakes battle. With more than just three points on the line, the match promises intensity and drama.

Real Madrid, reeling from a shocking defeat to AC Milan, are desperate to rebound and stay in contention for a spot in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Liverpool enter on a perfect record with four wins from four matches and aims to keep their streak alive, fully aware of the formidable challenge posed by their Spanish counterparts.

When will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match be played?

Liverpool will take on Real Madrid this Wednesday, November 27, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool – IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.