The constant comparisons between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have led to accidental criticism of the other player. Among the Argentina 2022 World Cup-winning players is one who has acknowledged to telling the Portuguese outright that he once despised him.

Only a selected few players, like Paulo Dybala, can say they have had the honor of playing with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine forward is now playing for Roma of Italy after signing a free-agency deal from Juventus.

In Turin, the 29-year-old and Ronaldo were regularly partnered in attack throughout his three years there. Together with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, he helped the Bianconeri win three straight Serie A championships.

In addition to his prosperous club career, Dybala has also been an integral part of Argentina's success with superstar Lionel Messi throughout these years. They were both members of the South American team that went on to win the Copa America in 2021 and the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

What has Paulo Dybala said of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Dybala has now revealed some details about his time spent on the field with both superstars, including a talk he had with Ronaldo before a Juventus game. Before CR7 moved to Serie A in 2018, the forward was undoubtedly the club's most coveted player.

At the time, some tales existed that the two players had a history of friction. The Qatar World Cup champion with Argentina has even confessed that he once told his former teammate that he "hated" him because of his Argentine heritage and his passionate rivalry with Lionel Messi.

“I had three good years with him. The team was strong, and he added something extra. However, the rivalry between him and Lionel Messi is heated in Argentina. One day, we were chatting on the plane, and I told him that I used to hate him when I was a kid. We laughed about it and always had a nice rapport", he thought back on DAZN's Scacco Capitale.