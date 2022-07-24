Cristiano Ronaldo, who intends to leave Manchester United this summer, will not be pleased to learn that an ex-rival team has beaten his record for the most soccer jerseys sold in a single day.

A former teammate has supposedly outsold Cristiano Ronaldo to set a new record for most jerseys sold in Italy in a single day. When the Portuguese moved from Real Madrid to Juventus in 2018, he established a new transfer record for a then-world record sum of €117 million.

Although the Portuguese superstar has broken several records over his career, this one has been surpassed. After the forward's historic transfer from Spain to Italy four years ago, the then-record for single-day jersey sales was 520,000 shirts.

An interesting fact is that according to beIN Sports, the squad only sold 850,000 jerseys over the whole previous 2016-17 campaign. For comparison, when PSG acquired Neymar in the summer of 2017, the French club reportedly sold 10,000 shirts of him in the first 24 hours and 120,000 in the first month.

Cristiano Ronaldo sees his record broken

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport claims the player who has broken CR7's record is Paulo Dybala, who made headlines this week by signing for Roma for free. The Argentine wanted to remain in Italy, but he decided to leave Juventus after playing with Ronaldo for three years.

Attempts to sign with Inter, Napoli, and Milan both fell through, but he was given the opportunity to play for the Giallorossi. Now that the winger has agreed to terms on a three-year agreement, Jose Mourinho's squad will be considered serious championship challengers in Serie A.

Fans have recognized the importance of Dybala's arrival and have rushed to purchase his new jersey. Kits bearing his name have reportedly been so popular that the 28-year-old has now surpassed Ronaldo's record for daily jersey sales in Italy.

Without providing official numbers, the report bases its measurements on the number of each club's kits sold the day after the announcement of either player. The legendary number 10 jersey worn by Francesco Totti was presented to the former Bianconeri captain, but he has instead chosen the number 21 shirt used for his national side, Argentina.