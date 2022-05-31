Wembley Stadium is sold out for a much anticipated Finalissima between Copa America champions Argentina and European Championship winners Italy. But how many fans will be cheering for Lionel Messi and company? Let's take a look.

World soccer has been waiting for this game for years. Nearly three decades later, Copa America and European Championship winners will once again battle it out for an intercontinental trophy when Argentina and Italy clash on Wednesday, June 1.

A full house is expected for the 2022 Finalissima when Lionel Messi and company take on the Euro 2020 champs at the emblematic Wembley Stadium, which speaks volumes about the excitement around this game.

All 90,000 seats have been sold for this CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions, yet people will notice a big difference in the stands. According to reports, the Argentines will outnumber the Italian fans.

How many Argentines are attending the 2022 Finalissima at Wembley?

With all 90,000 tickets already sold, the stage is set for the long-awaited Finalissima. But far from looking like a game played at a neutral venue, Argentina will probably feel like home during the course of the match.

60,000 Argentinians are expected to attend Wembley, which outnumbers the 5,000 tickets reportedly sold to Italian fans. The rest of the seats will apparently be taken by people of other nationalities, but the Argentines' presence will still be impactful.

With Qatar 2022 just around the corner, the spirits have never been higher for Lionel Scaloni's men. Not only they have ended a long drought by winning the Copa America but they also restored pride with a remarkable run in the World Cup qualifiers. Now, La Albiceleste fans hope their support helps them win another title and extend their unbeaten run.