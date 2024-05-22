The 2023/2024 edition of the DFB Pokal is coming to an end and so that you are aware of the most important things in relation to this competition, here we will tell you how much money the champions receive.

Undoubtedly, this edition is notably unconventional, with some of the primary contenders like RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, and, of course, Bayern Munich exiting the competition in its early stages. Among these, Bayer Leverkusen have emerged as a standout, now eyeing the elusive double crown.

Xavi Alonso‘s team approaches this juncture bruised from a challenging 3-0 defeat against Atalanta in the Europa League final, thus seeking redemption. Their adversaries will be FC Kaiserslautern, currently competing in Bundesliga 2, who aim to stun the Bundesliga champions.

The prize for the champions

For both teams, it would undoubtedly mark a fantastic conclusion to the season. Bayer Leverkusen could rebound from their tough defeat in the Europa League and secure a second domestic title, while FC Kaiserslautern could script one of the most illustrious chapters in its history.

FC Kaiserslautern team – IMAGO / Werner Schmitt

While the prize money is secondary to the significance of the achievement, it undeniably holds importance for the teams’ financial well-being. Specifically, the winner of the 2024 DFB Cup final will receive a sum exceeding €4.3 million (approximately $4.65 million).