Palmeiras and Estudiantes are chasing more than the 2026 CONMEBOL Libertadores trophy. With a massive prize at stake, the final could bring a historic payday for the club that comes out on top.

The 2026 Conmebol Libertadores final brings Palmeiras and Estudiantes de La Plata together for a showdown with much more than continental glory on the line. At the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, the Brazilian powerhouse and the Argentine club will battle for one of South America’s most coveted trophies.

For Palmeiras, the final offers another chance to add to its recent Libertadores success after reaching the championship game for a second consecutive year. Estudiantes, meanwhile, returns to the biggest stage in South American club soccer for the first time since 2009, when it last lifted the trophy.

But the stakes extend well beyond the celebrations and the silverware. Conmebol’s 2026 prize structure has raised the financial rewards across the tournament, making the final a major opportunity for both clubs.

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How is the 2026 Conmebol Libertadores prize money distributed?

The 2026 Conmebol Libertadores distributes prize money at every stage, with $25 million awarded to the champion and $7 million to the runner-up.

The tournament’s official financial breakdown lists $211.5 million in prize allocations across 155 matches, while Conmebol and the Argentine Football Association have announced that the overall prize pool will exceed $220 million.

Detail of Copa Libertadores trophy (Source: Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images)

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Clubs earn money as they advance through the competition, beginning with the preliminary rounds. Teams in the group stage receive $1 million for each of their three home matches, while a victory in that phase brings an additional $340,000 in sporting merit bonuses.

The knockout-stage rewards increase with each round:

Stage Prize money Round of 16 $1.25 million Quarterfinals $1.7 million Semifinals $2.3 million Runner-up $7 million Champion $25 million

The amounts for the knockout rounds are additional payments for reaching each stage. A club’s total earnings therefore depend on how far it progresses, how many group-stage wins it records and whether it entered the tournament through the preliminary rounds.

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2026 vs. 2025 Libertadores champion prize money

The 2026 Copa Libertadores champion will receive $25 million for winning the final, $1 million more than Flamengo earned for winning the 2025 edition. The increase represents approximately 4.2% in the winner’s final-match prize money.

The 2025 final saw Flamengo defeat Palmeiras 1-0 at the Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru, on November 29. The Brazilian club collected $24 million for lifting the trophy, while Palmeiras received $7 million as runner-up.

The difference is limited to the prize awarded for winning the final. A club’s total earnings can be significantly higher when adding participation payments, bonuses for group-stage victories and rewards for advancing.

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Key takeaways