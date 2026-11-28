Palmeiras face Estudiantes La Plata today at Estadio Centenario in the 2026 Copa Libertadores Final. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Palmeiras and Estudiantes La Plata meet in the 2026 Copa Libertadores Final, a single match that decides the continent’s biggest club prize, and both sets of predicted lineups show teams built to win the game rather than play it safe.

Palmeiras line up in a 3-4-2-1 with Carlos Miguel in goal behind a back three of Murilo, Gustavo Gómez and Alexander Barboza. Agustín Giay and Joaquín Piquerez provide width as wing-backs, with Marlon Freitas and Lucas Evangelista holding the midfield. Jhon Arias and José Manuel López sit behind Vítor Roque, giving the team attacking support in the final third. The lineup is without Murilo Cerqueira, Paulinho and Jefté, all out, which thins the options available for changes during the match.

Palmeiras’s predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Carlos Miguel; Murilo, Gustavo Gómez, Alexander Barboza; José Manuel López, Agustín Giay, Marlon Freitas, Lucas Evangelista, Jhon Arias, Joaquín Piquerez; Vítor Roque.

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Estudiantes La Plata set up in a matching 3-4-2-1, with Fernando Muslera behind a defensive line of Santiago Núñez, Leandro González Pírez and Marcos Rojo. Tiago Palacios and Ezequiel Piovi work the flanks alongside Eros Nazareno Mancuso and Alexis Castro in midfield. Joaquín Tobio Burgos and Gastón Benedetti Taffarel play behind lone forward Guido Carrillo, who leads the attack. Gabriel Neves and Baltasar Rodríguez are both out, leaving the squad with less depth to turn to if the final shifts in either direction.

Estudiantes La Plata’s predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Fernando Muslera; Santiago Núñez, Leandro González Pírez, Marcos Rojo; Tiago Palacios, Eros Nazareno Mancuso, Alexis Castro, Ezequiel Piovi, Joaquín Tobio Burgos, Gastón Benedetti Taffarel; Guido Carrillo.

How does Palmeiras arrive for the game vs Estudiantes La Plata?

Palmeiras come into the final off a mixed stretch, having lost 0-1 to Fluminense on October 22 after beating that same Fluminense side 2-1 on October 15. The split results show a team capable of good spells but also vulnerable to setbacks against quality opposition. A trophy in Montevideo would settle any doubts left by that loss.

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How does Estudiantes La Plata arrive for the game vs Palmeiras?

Estudiantes La Plata arrive having drawn 0-0 with Flamengo on October 23, a repeat of the same scoreline from October 16 against the same opponent. Back-to-back stalemates against Flamengo point to a defense that has been hard to break down in recent weeks. That resilience will be tested directly in a final where a single mistake can decide the title.