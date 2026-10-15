Estudiantes vs Flamengo: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Copa Libertadores game on October 15, 2026

Estudiantes host Flamengo at Estadio UNO Jorge Luis Hirschi in the first leg of the 2026 Copa Libertadores semifinals. With a place in the final at stake, find out how to watch the matchup live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Estudiantes vs Flamengo Tournament Copa Libertadores Date Thursday, October 15, 2026 Time 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Estudiantes vs Flamengo in the USA

In the United States, fans can watch the match on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, with streaming available through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Estudiantes vs Flamengo for free?

Fans in the United States can watch Estudiantes vs Flamengo for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, provided they are eligible for the promotion.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Estudiantes and Flamengo meet in La Plata for the first leg of the 2026 Copa Libertadores semifinals, with both clubs aiming to take a crucial step toward the continental title. The game will be played before the return leg at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro on October 22. The winner on aggregate will advance to the final on November 28 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Team of Flamengo before the Brasileirao 2026 29th-round match (Source: Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images)

The matchup also brings a recent rivalry back into focus. The two teams faced each other in the previous edition of the tournament and again during the 2026 campaign, making this another important chapter in their growing history.

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Estudiantes will look to use home-field advantage to establish a lead before traveling to Brazil for the decisive second leg. Flamengo, meanwhile, will aim to secure a positive result away from home before the return match in front of its supporters.

Both teams also have personnel concerns heading into the semifinal. Estudiantes will be without defenders Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Tomas Palacios because of suspensions, while Gabriel Neves is sidelined with a fracture and Jalil Elias is a doubt. Marcos Rojo is expected to feature in defense, and Joaquin Correa could be available after recovering from injury.

Estudiantes vs Flamengo: Predicted Lineups

Estudiantes (4-2-3-1): Fernando Muslera; Gaston Benedetti, Marcos Rojo, Santiago Nunez, Eros Mancuso; Ezequiel Piovi, Alexis Castro; Joaquin Tobio Burgos, Baltasar Rodriguez, Tiago Palacios; Guido Carrillo.

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Flamengo (4-2-3-1): Agustin Rossi; Alex Sandro, Leo Pereira, Leo Ortiz, Guillermo Varela; Saul Niguez, Erick Pulgar; Samuel Lino, Lucas Paqueta, Jorge Carrascal; Pedro.

What time is the Estudiantes vs Flamengo match?

The Estudiantes vs Flamengo match kicks off on Thursday, October 15, at 8:30 PM ET in the United States. The first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals will take place at Estadio UNO Jorge Luis Hirschi in La Plata, Argentina.

Eastern Time: 8:30 PM

Central Time: 7:30 PM

Mountain Time: 6:30 PM

Pacific Time: 5:30 PM