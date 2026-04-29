Where to watch Estudiantes vs Flamengo in the USA: 2026 Copa Libertadores

Estudiantes square off with Flamengo for the Matchday 3 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch Estudiantes vs Flamengo live in the USA on Fubo]

All eyes in Group A turn to a marquee Matchday 3 showdown as Estudiantes de La Plata and Flamengo square off with first place on the line. Estudiantes enter the clash sitting second with four points from two matches.

Meanwhile, Flamengo have been flawless so far, winning both of their opening games to claim the top spot. With a deep Copa Libertadores history between them and early momentum at stake, this matchup carries major implications in the race to control the group.

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When will the Estudiantes vs Flamengo match be played?

This 2026 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Wednesday, April 29, with Estudiantes taking on Flamengo the Matchday 3 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Fernando Muslera of Estudiantes La Plata – Joaquín Camiletti/Getty Images

Estudiantes vs Flamengo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Estudiantes vs Flamengo in the USA

This 2026 Copa Libertadores showdown between Estudiantes and Flamengo will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.