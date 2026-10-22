Flamengo vs Estudiantes: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Copa Libertadores game on October 22, 2026

Flamengo host Estudiantes at the Maracanã in the second leg of the 2026 Copa Libertadores semifinals. After a scoreless first leg in Argentina, both teams need a result to reach the final. Here’s how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Flamengo vs Estudiantes Tournament Copa Libertadores Date Thursday, October 22, 2026 Time 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Flamengo vs Estudiantes in the USA

Flamengo vs. Estudiantes will be available to watch live in the United States through Fubo, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Flamengo vs Estudiantes for free?

Eligible viewers can watch Flamengo vs. Estudiantes for free through a Fubo 5-day free trial. The match-specific page lists the semifinal second leg on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español and displays a “Try for free” option.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Flamengo and Estudiantes meet at the Maracana with a place in the 2026 Copa Libertadores final at stake after a 0-0 draw in the first leg in La Plata. The second leg is therefore completely open: the winner on Thursday advances to the final, while another draw sends the semifinal directly to a penalty shootout.

Joaquin Freitas of Flamengo (Source: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Flamengo will have the benefit of playing the decisive match at home after finishing above Estudiantes in the group stage. The Brazilian side topped Group A with 16 points, while Estudiantes finished second with nine. Flamengo subsequently eliminated Cruzeiro and Independiente del Valle to reach the final four.

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The defending champions also arrive in strong domestic form. Flamengo defeated Bahia 3-0 on Sunday, with Jorginho, Gonzalo Plata and Lucas Paqueta on the scoresheet, a result that kept Leonardo Jardim‘s team at the top of the Brazilian Serie A with 67 points.

Estudiantes have taken a more complicated route to the semifinal. After finishing second in Flamengo’s group, the Argentine club eliminated Universidad Catolica in the round of 16 and Corinthians in the quarterfinals. However, Alexander Medina‘s team lost 2-1 to San Lorenzo over the weekend after rotating players with the Libertadores semifinal in mind.

Flamengo vs Estudiantes: Predicted Lineups

Flamengo (4-2-3-1): Agustin Rossi; Alex Sandro, Leo Pereira, Leo Ortiz, Emerson Royal; Jorginho, Erick Pulgar; Samuel Lino, Lucas Paqueta, Jorge Carrascal; Bruno Henrique.

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Estudiantes (4-2-3-1): Fernando Muslera; Gaston Benedetti, Tomas Palacios, Santiago Nunez, Eros Mancuso; Alexis Castro, Ezequiel Piovi; Joaquin Tobio Burgos, Baltasar Rodriguez, Tiago Palacios; Guido Carrillo.

What time is the Flamengo vs Estudiantes match?

The Flamengo vs. Estudiantes match kicks off on Thursday, October 22, at 8:30 PM ET. The game is scheduled for 9:30 PM local time in Rio de Janeiro, with the Maracanã hosting the second leg of the Libertadores semifinal.

Eastern Time: 8:30 PM

Central Time: 7:30 PM

Mountain Time: 6:30 PM

Pacific Time: 5:30 PM