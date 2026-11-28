Real Madrid face Alaves today at Santiago Bernabeu in the 2026-27 LaLiga. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Real Madrid host Alaves on November 28, 2026 in a 2026-27 LaLiga clash that pits a surging home side against a visiting team coming off a statement win, and the predicted lineups for both clubs point to contrasting approaches at the back and in attack.

Real Madrid are set up in a 4-1-4-1 shape, with Thibaut Courtois behind a back line of Federico Valverde, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen and Marc Cucurella. Aurélien Tchouaméni sits as the lone pivot, shielding a midfield four of Arda Güler, Bernardo Silva, Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande, with Kylian Mbappé leading the line alone up front. The absence of Rodrygo removes an attacking option out wide, while Raúl Asencio is also out of the squad, leaving the back four as named without that extra depth at center back.

Real Madrid’s predicted lineup (4-1-4-1): Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Arda Güler, Bernardo Silva, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jude Bellingham, Yan Diomande; Kylian Mbappé.

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Alaves line up in a 3-1-4-2 formation, with Antonio Sivera in goal behind a three-man defense of Facundo Tenaglia, Ville Koski and Jonny Otto. Ander Guevara screens the back line, with Pablo Ibáñez, Antonio Blanco, Abde Rebbach and Ángel Hidalgo making up the midfield band, and Lucas Boyé partnering Toni Martínez in a two-man attack. Alaves are missing Lander Wilson Pinillos, Hugo Novoa, Mikel Rodríguez and Facundo Garcés, a set of absences that thins out their squad options both in defense and further forward.

Alaves’s predicted lineup (3-1-4-2): Antonio Sivera; Facundo Tenaglia, Ville Koski, Jonny Otto; Ángel Hidalgo, Pablo Ibáñez, Ander Guevara, Antonio Blanco, Abde Rebbach; Lucas Boyé, Toni Martínez.

How does Real Madrid arrive for the game vs Alaves?

Real Madrid come into this match on a three-game winning streak. They beat Celta Vigo 2-1 on November 21, followed a 3-0 win over Valencia on November 7, and also defeated Santander 3-0 on November 1. That run of form has them in good shape heading into this game, and a win here would extend their momentum further.

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How does Alaves arrive for the game vs Real Madrid?

Alaves arrive after a 3-1 win over Deportivo on November 21, a result that followed a goalless draw with Sevilla on November 6. Before that stretch, they were beaten 1-6 by Barcelona on October 31, a heavy defeat that still lingers. The mix of a big win and a big loss makes this trip to Madrid a test of where Alaves really stand.