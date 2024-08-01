The 2030 FIFA World Cup will be officially hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, but special matches will be played in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay as part of the 100th anniversary of the tournament, which was first held in 1930 and won by Uruguay.

One of the stadiums that will be a venue for those matches will be the historic Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. The Estadio Centenario has received various facelifts since its construction in 1930, but it has not had a major renovation since the 1995 Copa América.

Now, the AUF, Uruguay’s soccer federation, has presented the ambitious project to renovate one of soccer’s cathedrals. Here is how the Estadio Centenario will look in the 2030 World Cup.

The New Look of the Estadio Centenario in 2030

In a statement released by the AUF, the ambitious project is expected to be ready for the Estadio Centenario’s opening match of the 2030 World Cup. “To continue with the bidding process for the FIFA World Cup 2030, the federations of Uruguay (AUF), Argentina (AFA), and Paraguay (APF) have presented the Bid Book to FIFA for the bid to host the Centenary Celebration matches. Titled ‘History Lives,’ the document presents five key sections: Event Vision and General Information, Infrastructure, Services, Commercial, Sustainability, and Human Rights,” says the AUF statement.

“It currently has a capacity of 60,000 spectators, but a renovation project is underway for the Centenary Celebration match in 2030. This project will expand its total capacity to 63,000 spectators, install a roof over most of the stadium except for the Torre de los Homenajes sector, incorporate internal commercial areas, provide new hospitality zones, and improve accessibility routes,” AUF adds.

“These infrastructure improvements, combined with the addition of modern equipment and technology, will meet the highest FIFA standards and enhance the user experience. Estadio Centenario will host a greater number of commercial, social, gastronomic, and sports activities, establishing itself as a daily reference point in the city. Additionally, the renovated Estadio Centenario will stand out for its commitment to sustainability, thanks to the use of brise-soleils on the western facade to reduce air conditioning use in internal areas, efficient lighting systems with sensors, special materials that will amplify natural daylight, reducing the need for artificial lighting, water reuse in restrooms, among other planned investments in sustainable infrastructure,” the statement concludes.