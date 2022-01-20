Aston Villa have been the Premier League kings of the January transfer window so far, and now they have switched their attention to Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez. Here, check out the four grounds why the Uruguyan striker would gladly accept a move to Villa Park.

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez could likely leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season as a free agent. The veteran, who turns 35 on January 24, arrived at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium from Barcelona for a fee of €7 million in summer 2020. Since then, he has proven to be a hit signing for Atleti, helping the Madrid side claim the La Liga title for the first time in seven years, and thus, ending Real Marid's and Barcelona's steaks and domination in Spain.

However, the experienced striker has recently had a dip in form, and as a result, he has fallen out of favor with boss Diego Simeone. An interesting fact is that Suarez, who is running out of contract in June 2022, has netted his last Spanish league goal on November 7, 2021, in the 3-3 thriller draw with Valencia.

The former Barcelona ace was given a start against Sevilla, but with the score at 1-1 and his team in desperate need of a win, Simeone decided to take Suarez off just after the hour mark. The choice clearly enraged the former Liverpool striker, who was caught on tape screaming angrily in Spanish: "f****** stupid, always the same." Now, it appears that he could shockingly join Premier League's big spenders, Aston Villa.

Premier League calling back

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Atletico have received several offers for Suarez from several Brazilian sides such as Palmeiras, Corinthians, and Atletico Mineiro, in addition to another bid from Saudi Arabia. However, the Uruguay international doesn't seem willing to leave Europe just yet and believes he can still play at a top level. The journalist goes on to add that Suarez has given the green light to return to the Premier League, preferably to join Aston Villa, led by his former Liverpool teammate, Steven Gerrard.

Connection with Gerrard

Suarez and Gerrard played together for Liverpool from 2011 to 2014. The Uruguayan left Anfield for a Barcelona move in 2014, and a year later, the Reds legend, Gerrard moved to MLS side LA Galaxy where he spent one season prior to putting an end to his professional career. The two shared an incredible bond at the time, and once the 34-year-old striker revealed in an interview, that it was Gerrard who convinced him against an Arsenal move in 2013.

Teaming up with Coutinho in third different club

The two South Americans have a long-standing connection. Despite the fact that they teamed up for just one season in the Reds' jersey, from 2013 to 2014, their friendship has been much more than just around soccer. Intriguingly, it was Suarez who found a home for Coutinho in the same neighborhood where he resided when both met again in Barcelona in 2018. In addition, it is believed that their families are close, and the two would frequently drink the South American drink maté together when traveling to Liverpool and Barca games. Should the Claret & Blue Army exercise their option to buy the Brazilian winger, he would inevitably play a huge part in a possible move for Suarez.

Premier League experience

Suarez is no new face to the Premier League and neither would the EPL be a fresh experience to him. He netted 69 times and contributed with another 39 assists in 110 games with Liverpool in the English top-division over the course of those three years at Anfield. Both Coutinho and Suarez have shown what they can do on their days in the Premier League. Following the Brazilian's recent resurgence and initial strong start at Villa Park, after his neverending struggle at Barca, it could be the perfect place for Suarez to find his top form again.