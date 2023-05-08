Inter will visit AC Milan in what will be the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League semifinal. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

AC Milan and Inter will face against each other in what will be the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League semifinal. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this interesting game.

It is a new edition of the "Derby Della Madonnina" and of course it is a duel that neither of them want to lose under any circumstances, not only because it is a derby between two arch-rival teams, but also because they would miss a chance to return to a Champions League final after several years.

For both, the UCL has become the main goal of the semester considering that Serie A has been largely favorable to Napoli, who have already been crowned champions. On the side of Inter, they have not reached the final since 2010; while their rivals AC Milan last played the final in 2007.

AC Milan probable lineup

AC Milan could reach a UCL final after 16 years, their last participation being the one in 2007 that they won against Liverpool.

AC Milan possible lineup: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Diaz, Bennacer, Saelemaekers; Giroud.

Inter probable lineup

Inter will seek to reach the final after 13 years, their last final being the one in 2010 that they won against Bayern Munich.

Inter possible lineup: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Lukaku.

