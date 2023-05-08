AC Milan and Inter will face against each other in what will be the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League semifinal. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this interesting game.
It is a new edition of the "Derby Della Madonnina" and of course it is a duel that neither of them want to lose under any circumstances, not only because it is a derby between two arch-rival teams, but also because they would miss a chance to return to a Champions League final after several years.
For both, the UCL has become the main goal of the semester considering that Serie A has been largely favorable to Napoli, who have already been crowned champions. On the side of Inter, they have not reached the final since 2010; while their rivals AC Milan last played the final in 2007.
AC Milan probable lineup
AC Milan could reach a UCL final after 16 years, their last participation being the one in 2007 that they won against Liverpool.
AC Milan possible lineup: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Diaz, Bennacer, Saelemaekers; Giroud.
Inter probable lineup
Inter will seek to reach the final after 13 years, their last final being the one in 2010 that they won against Bayern Munich.
Inter possible lineup: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Lukaku.