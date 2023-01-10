AC Milan will receive Torino at the San Siro Stadium for the 2022/2023 Coppa Italia round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States you can follow all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial); while in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
The round of 16 of the Coppa Italia will have this interesting game between two teams from Serie A. On the one hand there will be Torino, a team with many ups and downs in the season, but despite not being one of the main favorites to win this competition, they can complicate any team and that's why you shouldn't be overconfident against them.
Their rivals are one of the best Italian teams at the moment, and of course one of the main candidates to win this Coppa Italia. AC Milan are the last champions of Serie A, and they were also semifinalists in this competition last season, so now they want to go for everything.
AC Milan vs Torino: Kick-Off Time
AC Milan will play against Torino for the 2022/2023 Coppa Italia this Wednesday, January 12 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan vs Torino: TV Channel and Live Streaming
