AC Milan will receive Torino at the San Siro Stadium for the 2022/2023 Coppa Italia round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States you can follow all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial); while in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

The round of 16 of the Coppa Italia will have this interesting game between two teams from Serie A. On the one hand there will be Torino, a team with many ups and downs in the season, but despite not being one of the main favorites to win this competition, they can complicate any team and that's why you shouldn't be overconfident against them.

Their rivals are one of the best Italian teams at the moment, and of course one of the main candidates to win this Coppa Italia. AC Milan are the last champions of Serie A, and they were also semifinalists in this competition last season, so now they want to go for everything.

AC Milan vs Torino: Kick-Off Time

AC Milan will play against Torino for the 2022/2023 Coppa Italia this Wednesday, January 12 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 12)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 12)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (January 12)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 12)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (January 12)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 12)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 12)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 12)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 12)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

AC Milan vs Torino: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Cameroon: Star Times App

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: ESPN3, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Indonesia: TVRI, Video

International: Bet365

Iran: STARZ PLAY

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: Channel 5, Mediaset Infinity

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Document

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Norway: VG+

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Qatar: STARZ PLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 4

Sweden: Sport Blade Play

Switzerland: TRT Sports

Tanzania: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Tunisia: STARZ PLAY

Uganda: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), CBS Sports Network

