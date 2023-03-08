AS Roma will clash with Real Sociedad at Stadio Olimpico in the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Europa League. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

AS Roma vs Real Sociedad: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Europa League in your country

The 2022-2023 Europa League will have one of its best matchups in this battle between AS Roma and Real Sociedad. The first game of the round of 16 will be played at Stadio Olimpico. Find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch AS Roma vs Real Sociedad online in the US on Paramount+]

Roma are having a surprising season for good so far. Their fourth place in Serie A shows how much they improved, but their recent results have also been favorable. The exception was an unexpected loss against Cremonese, although they compensated it with a win over Juventus. In the knockout play-off the Italians advanced on a 2-1 overall vs Salzburg.

For Real Sociedad this has been an almost perfect tournament until now. The group had them going up against Manchester United, but they ended up moving on as the leader. Although this tie doesn’t arrive in the best part of the year for them since they have three consecutive games without a victory in La Liga.

AS Roma vs Real Sociedad: Kick-Off Time

AS Roma will receive Real Sociedad at Stadio Olimpico in the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, March 9.

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (March 10)

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM (March 10)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 PM

Kenya: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (March 10)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (March 10)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 1:45 AM (March 10)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (March 10)

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

AS Roma vs Real Sociedad: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Belgium: VOOsport World 2

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 3

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: DAZN, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, RMC Sport 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: ESPN 2, Watch ESPN

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland: Blue Sport 9, RMC Sport 3, RTL+, Blue Sport

UAE: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4

United States: Paramount+, ViX