The 2022-2023 Europa League will have one of its best matchups in this battle between AS Roma and Real Sociedad. The first game of the round of 16 will be played at Stadio Olimpico. Find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Roma are having a surprising season for good so far. Their fourth place in Serie A shows how much they improved, but their recent results have also been favorable. The exception was an unexpected loss against Cremonese, although they compensated it with a win over Juventus. In the knockout play-off the Italians advanced on a 2-1 overall vs Salzburg.
For Real Sociedad this has been an almost perfect tournament until now. The group had them going up against Manchester United, but they ended up moving on as the leader. Although this tie doesn’t arrive in the best part of the year for them since they have three consecutive games without a victory in La Liga.
AS Roma vs Real Sociedad: Kick-Off Time
AS Roma will receive Real Sociedad at Stadio Olimpico in the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, March 9.
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (March 10)
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (March 10)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 PM
Kenya: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (March 10)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (March 10)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Philippines: 1:45 AM (March 10)
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (March 10)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
AS Roma vs Real Sociedad: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Belgium: VOOsport World 2
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 3
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: DAZN, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, RMC Sport 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: ESPN 2, Watch ESPN
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra
Switzerland: Blue Sport 9, RMC Sport 3, RTL+, Blue Sport
UAE: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4
United States: Paramount+, ViX