Academico Viseu and Porto will face each other this Wednesday, February 8 at the Estadio do Fontelo in Viseu, Portugal for the quarterfinals of the 2022/2023 Taca de Portugal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Watch Academico Viseu vs Porto online free in the US.
An interesting game will take place this Wednesday, February 8, when one of the main candidates to win this Taca de Portugal will play. Porto managed to get second place just a couple of Matchdays ago, but they are 8 points behind leaders Benfica (who have a game to spare).
Although the Primeira Liga is a possible goal, it will not be easy and that is why Porto will surely put all its forces into this Taca de Portugal. Their rivals will be Academico Viseu, who are currently fourth in the Second League and looking to give the big surprise by eliminating a great like Porto.
Academico Viseu vs Porto: Kick-Off Time
Academico Viseu vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming
