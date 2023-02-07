Academico Viseu will receive Porto in a game valid for the quarterfinals of the 2022/2023 Taca de Portugal. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Academico Viseu and Porto will face each other this Wednesday, February 8 at the Estadio do Fontelo in Viseu, Portugal for the quarterfinals of the 2022/2023 Taca de Portugal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

An interesting game will take place this Wednesday, February 8, when one of the main candidates to win this Taca de Portugal will play. Porto managed to get second place just a couple of Matchdays ago, but they are 8 points behind leaders Benfica (who have a game to spare).

Although the Primeira Liga is a possible goal, it will not be easy and that is why Porto will surely put all its forces into this Taca de Portugal. Their rivals will be Academico Viseu, who are currently fourth in the Second League and looking to give the big surprise by eliminating a great like Porto.

Academico Viseu vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:45 PM

Australia: 7:45 AM (February 9)

Bangladesh: 2:45 AM (February 9)

Belgium: 9:45 PM

Brazil: 5:45 PM

Canada: 3:45 PM

Croatia: 9:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 10:45 PM

France: 9:45 PM

Germany: 9:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 2:15 AM (February 9)

Indonesia: 4:45 AM (February 9)

Ireland: 8:45 PM

Israel: 10:45 PM

Italy: 9:45 PM

Jamaica: 3:45 PM

Kenya: 11:45 PM

Malaysia: 4:45 AM (February 9)

Mexico: 2:45 PM

Morocco: 9:45 PM

Netherlands: 9:45 PM

New Zealand: 9:45 AM (February 9)

Nigeria: 9:45 PM

Norway: 9:45 PM

Philippines: 4:45 AM (February 9)

Poland: 9:45 PM

Portugal: 8:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:45 PM

Serbia: 9:45 PM

Singapore: 4:45 AM (February 9)

South Africa: 10:45 PM

Spain: 9:45 PM

Sweden: 9:45 PM

Switzerland: 9:45 PM

UAE: 12:45 AM (February 9)

UK: 8:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

Academico Viseu vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN3, RTPi, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Canada: RTPi

Croatia: Sport club 4 Croatia

France: RTPi

Germany: RTPi

Ghana: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Greece: Space Sport 3 HD

Israel: Sports 1

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: RTPi

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, RTP Africa, RTP 1

Serbia: SportKlub 4 Serbia

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life, RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: RTPi

Switzerland: RTPi

United Kingdom: RTPi

USA: FuboTV (free trial), RTPi

