After falling down early, Manchester United rallied to defeat Barcelona 2-1 and progress to the Europa League Round of 16. In light of this triumph, Alejandro Garnacho, a budding talent at the age of 18, couldn't help but poke fun at the Spanish side.

On Thursday, Manchester United mounted a spectacular comeback to defeat Barcelona 2-1 at home at Old Trafford to reach the UEFA Europa League last 16. Polish veteran Robert Lewandowski scored a penalty after Bruno Fernandes was called for a foul, putting the Red Devils down at halftime in Manchester.

The Englishmen, on the other hand, played considerably better after halftime, and Fred's clinical finish in the 47th minute brought the score even. Yet Erik ten Hag's troops kept pressing on toward another goal.

Then, it was Antony who swung the game in United's favor and led them to a historic victory, raising expectations for a potential quadruple crown. After the final whistle, one of the unsung heroes who had entered the game in the second half, Alejandro Garnacho went on to upset a lot of supporters of the Blaugrana.

How did Alejandro Garnacho poke fun at Barcelona?

Having secured a spot in the Europa League Round of 16, Alejandro Garnacho made a witty jab at the expense of the Catalan giants after the game. While Barca's talented midfielder Pedri was not in action due to injury, the United ace nonetheless managed to imitate his trademark celebration.

Then, Garnacho took to Instagram to share a photo of his Pedri-esque celebration at Old Trafford with the comment, "The big team advanced to the next round". Several Spanish and Catalan media have therefore condemned the youngster, who was, interestingly, born in Madrid.

Sport think that sending the 'big club through to the next round' is a provocative move meant to put salt in Barcelona's wounds. Even more so than the other critics, Mundo Deportivo were unrelenting in their evaluation. They called the action "in extremely terrible taste," adding that Garnacho "hasn't been in top football for very long".