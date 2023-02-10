Argentina won the 2022 World Cup in great fashion, beating France in a hard-fought final that went down as one of the greatest games in sports history. The team's celebrations, however, seemed to overshadow what it had just accomplished in Qatar.

Emiliano Martinez, for instance, made a lot of enemies after that game. While the goalkeeper's mind games in the penalty shootout didn't sit well with many people, it was his post-game behavior that put him in the eye of the storm.

Dibu made an obscene gesture with the Golden Glove award in front of everyone, before taunting Kylian Mbappe over and over again as his team celebrated the victory. Nearly two months later, Martinez clarified his celebrations.

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez says he didn't mean to hurt Kylian Mbappe

"Do I regret the celebrations? Well, there are things I wouldn't do again in the same way," Martinez told France Football, via Goal. "I didn't set out to hurt anyone. Throughout my career, I've played with French people and I've never had a problem... You can ask [Olivier] Giroud what kind of person I am. I really like the French culture and mentality.

"It's a locker room thing," Martinez said about the leaked video where he asks for "a minute of silence" for Mbappe during Argentina's celebrations in the locker room. "It should never have come out. When France beat us in 2018, I remember there were chants about Messi [involving N'Golo Kante]. Same thing, if a team beats Brazil, they'll be singing about Neymar.

"There's nothing personal against Mbappe. I respect him a lot. If people sing about him or Neymar, it's because they are top players. After the final, I told him that it was a pleasure to play against him and that he almost won the match on his own... I had confirmation that he has immense talent. When Messi retires, I am sure Kylian will win many Ballon d'Or awards."

The mockery was not only behind the scenes, though. During Argentina's victory parade, the Aston Villa keeper was also seen with a ninja turtle toy with Mbappe's face stuck to it. Besides, he also took a shot at Aurelien Tchouameni—who missed his shot in the penalty kicks—in his homecoming in Mar del Plata. However, Mbappe seemed to take all of this well as he was seen imitating Martinez's gestures.

Emiliano Martinez explains his obscene gesture with the Golden Glove

"The gesture I made with the best goalkeeper trophy was a joke with my team-mates," he said. "I had already done it at the Copa America, and they all said to me: 'No way' to do it again. Even Leo told me that. I did it for them, nothing more. It lasted a second and that was it."

Martinez was heavily criticized for taking the award to his crotch in front of everyone at the Lusail Stadium. While Martinez deservedly drew praise because of his World Cup performances—especially in the final—his lack of manners left a lot to be desired.