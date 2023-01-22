Argentina U20 will face Brazil U20 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship group phase. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Argentina U20 and Brazil U20 will face against each other for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship group phase. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Two teams face each other that had a very different debut. On the Argentine side, it was a tough defeat against Paraguay by 2-1, despite the fact that Javier Mascherano's team was superior to the “Guaranies”. They want to go in search of recovery to be able to add their first three points.

On the other side will be Brazil, who debuted with a resounding 3-0 against Peru in a game that was very even in the first half, but the Brazilians brought out the best of themselves in the second half, winning resoundingly. Now they want to go in search of their second victory and also complicate Argentina.

Argentina U20 vs Brazil U20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina U20 will play against Brazil U20 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship group phase this Monday, January 23 at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali, Colombia.

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Croatia: 1:30 AM (January 24)

Ecuador: 7:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 AM (January 24)

Serbia: 1:30 AM (January 24)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (January 24)

Argentina U20 vs Brazil U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

