The New York Mets have opened the MLB offseason with a statement of intent, bolstering their offense with the acquisition of Juan Soto and exploring high-profile signings like Pete Alonso or Alex Bregman for the upcoming season.

However, the franchise’s ambitions might stretch even further. According to Christopher Kline of FanSided, the Mets could be eyeing a trade for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., currently with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Kline highlights that while Alonso and Bregman appear to be priority targets, Guerrero Jr. remains an intriguing option. “The only ‘issue’ is position,” Kline observed. “It seems like the Mets are destined to sign either Alex Bregman or Pete Alonso, with Mark Vientos penciled into third base or first base, depending on which corner infielder lands in Queens.”

Still, Kline emphasizes that Guerrero Jr.’s potential acquisition isn’t an insurmountable challenge. “Now, maybe that doesn’t come to pass, but if the Mets hand out nine figures to Alonso or Bregman, that complicates the calculus behind trading top prospects for Guerrero and giving him $500 million-plus on his next contract,” he added.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after hitting an RBI double in the eighth inning during a game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on June 29, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Mets’ Financial Flexibility: A Key Advantage

Unlike other MLB teams, the Mets’ financial resources position them as strong contenders for Guerrero Jr. The organization has consistently demonstrated a willingness to invest heavily in elite talent, and landing a player of Guerrero Jr.’s caliber would further reinforce their championship aspirations.

A Monumental Move for the National League

Acquiring Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would be both a bold and calculated risk, but one with the potential to solidify the Mets as favorites in the National League. Widely regarded as one of the premier hitters in baseball, Guerrero Jr.’s addition to a lineup already featuring Juan Soto would create an offensive juggernaut, cementing the Mets’ status as a powerhouse in MLB.