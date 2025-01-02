Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Mets targeting blockbuster trade for $500 million star after landing Juan Soto

After acquiring Juan Soto, rumors suggest that the New York Mets could target a $500 million MLB superstar in a blockbuster trade. Could this move redefine their championship ambitions?

A jersey close-up of Sean Manaea #59 of the New York Mets reacting after a double play to end the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game Three of the Division Series at Citi Field in New York City.
© Photo by Elsa/Getty ImagesA jersey close-up of Sean Manaea #59 of the New York Mets reacting after a double play to end the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game Three of the Division Series at Citi Field in New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

The New York Mets have opened the MLB offseason with a statement of intent, bolstering their offense with the acquisition of Juan Soto and exploring high-profile signings like Pete Alonso or Alex Bregman for the upcoming season.

However, the franchise’s ambitions might stretch even further. According to Christopher Kline of FanSided, the Mets could be eyeing a trade for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., currently with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Kline highlights that while Alonso and Bregman appear to be priority targets, Guerrero Jr. remains an intriguing option. “The only ‘issue’ is position,” Kline observed.It seems like the Mets are destined to sign either Alex Bregman or Pete Alonso, with Mark Vientos penciled into third base or first base, depending on which corner infielder lands in Queens.”

Advertisement

Still, Kline emphasizes that Guerrero Jr.’s potential acquisition isn’t an insurmountable challenge. Now, maybe that doesn’t come to pass, but if the Mets hand out nine figures to Alonso or Bregman, that complicates the calculus behind trading top prospects for Guerrero and giving him $500 million-plus on his next contract,” he added.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after hitting an RBI double in the eighth inning during a game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on June 29, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after hitting an RBI double in the eighth inning during a game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on June 29, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The Mets’ Financial Flexibility: A Key Advantage

Unlike other MLB teams, the Mets’ financial resources position them as strong contenders for Guerrero Jr. The organization has consistently demonstrated a willingness to invest heavily in elite talent, and landing a player of Guerrero Jr.’s caliber would further reinforce their championship aspirations.

MLB Rumors: Mets could retain Pete Alonso on a team-friendly deal as other options fade

see also

MLB Rumors: Mets could retain Pete Alonso on a team-friendly deal as other options fade

A Monumental Move for the National League

Acquiring Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would be both a bold and calculated risk, but one with the potential to solidify the Mets as favorites in the National League. Widely regarded as one of the premier hitters in baseball, Guerrero Jr.’s addition to a lineup already featuring Juan Soto would create an offensive juggernaut, cementing the Mets’ status as a powerhouse in MLB.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

ALSO READ

Russell Westbrook picks the best player in the world
NBA

Russell Westbrook picks the best player in the world

NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell sends strong warning to Sam Darnold's Vikings ahead of Week 18 clash
NFL

NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell sends strong warning to Sam Darnold's Vikings ahead of Week 18 clash

NFL legend Tom Brady answers if Joe Burrow has what it takes to lead the Bengals to the playoffs
NFL

NFL legend Tom Brady answers if Joe Burrow has what it takes to lead the Bengals to the playoffs

Caleb Williams sends message to Bears' offensive line about multiple sacks
NFL

Caleb Williams sends message to Bears' offensive line about multiple sacks

Better Collective Logo