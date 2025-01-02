NFL legend Tom Brady answers if Joe Burrow has what it takes to lead the Bengals to the playoffs

Tom Brady is a more than authoritative voice on what will happen in the NFL in the last week of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is a league legend and does not shy away from the debate, so this time he made it clear whether quarterback Joe Burrow will be able to lead his Cincinnati Bengals to the postseason.

The situation of the Bengals is not easy, as the Cincinnati franchise has an 8-8 record and their chances of making the playoffs are slim, especially because they do not depend on themselves. Brady knows that it is a complicated context to make predictions, but his comment aims to analyze the role of quarterback Burrow, who is a candidate for the regular season MVP award.

Cincinnati will have a demanding challenge when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. It’s a must-win game for the Bengals if they want to stay alive this season, so Burrow sent a gentle warning to their rivals in the midst of a praise for teammate Ja’Marr Chase, who can win the triple crown of numbers at the receiver position. Brady, at the same time, has weighed in on the 28-year-old quarterback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Does Burrow have enough to lead the Bengals to the playoffs? Tom Brady answers

“Joe, you kept your team’s playoff hopes alive with last week’s win, and I know you want to do the same this week in Pittsburgh,” Brady responded when asked if Burrow has what it takes to lead the Bengals to the playoffs. His comment, made on FOX, is a vote of confidence in Cincinnati’s quarterback heading into the game against the Steelers.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers game on November 17, 2024.

Advertisement

What has to happen for the Bengals to qualify for the playoffs?

The Bengals (8-8) do not control their future in the 2024 NFL season. Far from winning the AFC North, they are currently ninth in the American Conference and will fight until the last minute for a ticket to the wild card round. To achieve this, Cincinnati will be very attentive to what happens with the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins.

Advertisement

see also Tom Brady's net worth: How much money does the former quarterback have?

The Broncos (9-7) are the final playoff qualifier if the season ended today. Burrow and the Bengals need to beat the Steelers on Saturday night and hope Denver loses its game against the Kansas City Chiefs, who will rest their starting lineup. At the same time, Cincinnati needs the Dolphins (8-8) to fall to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. If those two losses occur and the Bengals win their game in Pittsburgh, they will clinch a playoff berth.