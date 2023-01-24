Argentina U20 will play against Peru U20 for the Matchday 4 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship group phase. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Argentina U20 will play against Peru U20 for the Matchday 4 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship group phase. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, you can watch the game on Fanatiz.

It will be a duel between two teams with a terrible start to this tournament. On the Peruvian side, all their games were defeats: 3-0 against Brazil, 2-1 against Colombia and finally 1-0 against Paraguay. Regardless of the result in this game, they have no chance of qualifying, so they will seek to say goodbye in the best way.

The beginning of Argentina has not been much better. Their first two games were also defeats: 2-1 against Paraguay and 3-1 against Brazil. They have two games to recover, but above all there is no other result than the victory against the Peruvians, so surely the Argentines will go out desperately in search of victory.

Argentina U20 vs Peru U20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina U20 will face Peru U20 for the Matchday 4 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship group phase this Wednesday, January 25 at the Pascal Guerrero Stadium in Cali, Colombia.

Argentina: 7:00 PM

Austria: 11:00 PM

Bolivia: 6:00 PM

Colombia: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 5:00 PM

Germany: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 PM

North Macedonia: 11:00 PM

Panama: 5:00 PM

Peru: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 11:00 PM

Switzerland: 11:00 PM

USA: 5 PM (ET)

Argentina U20 vs Peru U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Austria: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia

Colombia: Caracol Play, Sports RCN Live, RCN Television, Caracol TV

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

International: Fanatiz International

Mexico: Fanatic Mexico

North Macedonia: MaxTV Go

Panama: Nex

Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru, Latin Television

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

USA: Fanatiz

