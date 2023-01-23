The World Cup final may have been more than a month ago, but most Argentines seem to remember it like it was yesterday.

Argentina international in Ligue 1: 'The French have been broken since the World Cup final'

Argentina ended a long wait at Qatar 2022, winning their third FIFA World Cup in history led by one of the best players of all time, Lionel Messi. Of course, the triumph was celebrated all around the planet as many wanted to see the PSG star lifting the trophy.

Lionel Scaloni’s team bounced back from a tough loss to Saudi Arabia in their debut, stringing good results together to set up a massive final against then reigning champions France.

The World Cup decider turned out to exceed expectations, as fans witnessed a dramatic game that went to penalties. While France are still trying to recover from that loss, Lens player Facundo Medina continues to mock them.

Argentina international Facundo Medina mocks France

Medina, who had been called up by Lionel Scaloni during the World Cup qualifiers – making an appearance in the away win vs. Bolivia – is enjoying his time at Lens, who are second in the Ligue 1. Following his team’s recent win against Brest in the French Cup, Medina had a hilarious response to a reporter.

“Facundo, are you broken? Don’t you want to come to the microphone just a minute?” the reporter asked Medina in Spanish. “The French have been broken since the World Cup final,” Medina joked.

Medina has been at Lens since 2020, but it’s safe to say now he’s living his best days at the club. Lens are currently second in the Ligue 1 table with 44 points, three shy of leaders PSG.