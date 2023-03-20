In midst of contract talks with PSG, Lionel Messi is seeing firsthand that it’s not all gravy at PSG and France. After yet another shock defeat, this time in Ligue 1 to Rennes 2-0, the PSG supporters took it all out on the Argentine World Cup winner.

PSG was knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich, a team that could easily and probably eliminate them, and now in Ligue 1 despite their defeat are in firm command of first place.

Still, none of that seems to matter to the PSG faithful who were made promises of turning the Paris club into the best soccer team in the world by their owners, but that has yet to happen. One who is not having any of the Messi hate is Argentina teammate and Spurs defender Cristian Romero, who was pretty brutal with a retweet on PSG and French soccer fans.

Cristian Romero’s retweet that jabbed the French

In the retweet, Cristian Romero shared from the Twitter account Ataque Futbolero, the tweet stated, “In France Lionel Messi was booed again… What is clear is that (PSG fans) still know more about perfume than soccer and that 12/18/2022 (French people) will never forget.”

Romero is a part of the Argentine squad that will face Panama and Curaçao on 23 and 28 of March 2023, respectively. Argentina will be a party as both games were sold out in record time and the expectations are at an all-time high to see the national team.