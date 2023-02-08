Atlas will host Monterrey at Estadio Jalisco on Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The leaders of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 Monterrey will have to visit Atlas at Estadio Jalisco on Matchday 6 to keep their top spot. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Atlas have been one of the most solid teams in the league so far. They are actually still undefeated after five games, but they have struggled to get wins since they only have one. The lack of victories is what has them just ninth after four ties in a row.

Monterrey are on the other end when it comes to streaks. They have also repeated the result in their last four matchups, although in their case were just wins. Those four consecutive triumphs are what sent them to the lead despite starting with a loss in their opener.

Atlas vs Monterrey: Kick-Off Time

Atlas will receive Monterrey at Estadio Jalisco on Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Thursday, February 9.

Mexico: 9:05 PM

United States: 10:05 PM (ET)

Atlas vs Monterrey: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: Afizzionados

United States: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, VIX+, TUDN USA