Chivas Guadalajara will visit Atletico San Luis for the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Two teams that had a very good debut in Matchday 1 of the Liga MX face each other in this game. Both teams were victorious and of course at the top of the standings, although due to the goal difference none of them is first (Pachuca, who beat Puebla 5-1 and therefore have a goal difference of +4, are the leaders).

In the case of the locals, they had a very difficult game against Necaxa as visitors, but they managed to win 3-2. Chivas Guadalajara also had a tough debut and in their case it was a 1-0 victory against Monterrey. Of course, now both teams will go in search of their second victory to be able to fight at the top.

Atletico San Luis vs Chivas: Kick-Off Time

Atletico San Luis will face Chivas for the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 this Friday, January 13 at the Alfonso Lastras Ramirez Stadium.

Argentina: 10:05 PM

Brazil: 10:05 PM

Costa Rica: 7:05 PM

Dominicana Republic: 9:05 PM

Ecuador: 7:05 PM

Mexico: 7:05 PM

USA: 8:05 PM (ET)

Atletico San Luis vs Chivas: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+

Dominican Republic: Star+, ESPN North

Ecuador: Star+

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

USA: VIX+

