The odds were in favor of a Real Madrid victory, but Barcelona's comeback was encouraging, and the Catalan club ultimately prevailed by a score of 1-0 in the midweek Copa del Rey match. Find out how much the Blaugrana will earn if they win in the second leg as well and reach the championship game.

It was a heated 2022-23 Copa del Rey Semi-Final first leg in the mid-week, but Barcelona eventually prevailed 1-0 against Real Madrid. Even though the home side began the El Clasico stronger, it was Xavi's squad who scored thanks to an own goal by Eder Militao.

Thibaut Courtois made a diving save from Franck Kessie after Barcelona capitalized on a poor touch, but the ball went on to strike the Brazilian central defender and slide over the line. Despite their efforts, the Catalans had the lowest possession in club history (or at least since records started).

At the Santiago Bernabeu, the Catalans only managed to control the ball for 35.3 percent of the time, far lower than their season average of 63.7 percent. Both teams will meet again on April 5 at the Nou Camp, with the victor facing either Osasuna or Athletic Bilbao in the championship game.

Copa del Rey Semi-Finals prize money for Barcelona

Spanish clubs competing in the Copa del Rey will share a €26 million prize pool. Spanish publication Diario AS claims that the distribution of this sum is determined by each team's performance in the tournament.

The prize money for the Copa del Rey is a guaranteed €675,000 for each of the 32 teams. Each of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic Club, and Osasuna will get an additional €240,000 if they advance to the final four. Hence, the total prize pool for the semi-finalists is €915,000.

The winner of the tournament may earn up to €2.08 million. In a two-legged semifinal, that is precisely what is at stake between Barcelona and Real Madrid. A club that makes it all the way to the championship game and wins will take home about €3 million.

Better performance in prior seasons translates to more rewards in the Copa del Rey. So, as the most successful team in the tournament's history with 31 titles, Barcelona stand to gain more financially from a title defense this year than either Osasuna or Athletic Club.