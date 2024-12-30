World Cup winner with France fires back at Cristiano Ronaldo over his criticism of Ligue 1

Cristiano Ronaldo sparked controversy during the Globe Soccer Awards when he made bold claims about the Saudi Pro League, saying it was superior to Ligue 1. “Saudi Arabia’s league is much better than the French league. In France, there is only PSG; the rest don’t compete,” Ronaldo stated. These remarks stirred debate, prompting former World Cup-winning defender Adil Rami to respond sharply.

Speaking on his Twitch stream, Rami criticized Ronaldo’s comments, delivering a blunt rebuttal. “He talks s—. You want me to show you images of the defenders in Saudi Arabia?” Rami said. “Just because he’s had an incredible career doesn’t mean everything he says is the truth.”

While Rami admitted his admiration for Ronaldo, he noted that the Portuguese star’s words often create unnecessary tension. “Cristiano Ronaldo, you know, I’m a fan. I’m Team Cristiano Ronaldo, but he made a mistake,” Rami said. “When he says the Saudi league is better than the French league, he drags a lot of people into it.”

Rami went further, challenging Ronaldo and Al Nassr to test their skills against French teams. “Try playing against Monaco, Lille, or Marseille. Take your little team and play against Brest,” the former French defender added, visibly frustrated.

Cristiano Ronaldo of strikes to score the opening goal past Souleymane Diawara during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Olympique Marseille. (Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)

Ligue 1’s response to Ronaldo

Ronaldo also cited the challenging conditions in Saudi Arabia as a key factor in his praise for the league. “They should go and play there to see what it’s like—running in 39/40º heat and let them try it out,” he said.

The league itself joined the chorus of disapproval, posting a subtle but pointed response on its official X (formerly Twitter) account. The post featured an image of Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup with the caption, “Leo Messi playing with 38 degrees,” accompanied by an Argentine flag, a star, and a goat emoji—an unmistakable nod to Messi’s “GOAT” status.

Analyzing Ronaldo’s comments

While Ronaldo’s remarks may have offended some, they aren’t entirely without merit. Ligue 1 has been dominated by Paris Saint-Germain, who have won 10 of the last 12 league titles, with AS Monaco (2017) and Lille (2021) being the only teams to break their streak.

On the international stage, France’s Ligue 1 has struggled to make an impact. Olympique Marseille remains the only French team to have won the UEFA Champions League, claiming the title in 1992-93. Meanwhile, no Ligue 1 team has ever won the UEFA Europa League, further highlighting the challenges the league faces in global competitions.

