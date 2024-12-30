FC Barcelona legend Carles Puyol names the greatest soccer player of all time

Both FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team have long been benchmarks in European soccer, commanding global respect. Many Barcelona players formed the backbone of Spain’s golden generation, including Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets, Pique, and Carles Puyol. Known for his exceptional defensive skills and unparalleled leadership, Puyol remains one of the greatest defenders in the game’s history.

After rising through Barcelona’s famed La Masía academy, Puyol debuted for Barcelona B during the 1996/97 season and earned a spot on the first team by 1999. He wasted no time establishing himself as a starter, maintaining an extraordinary level of play throughout his career.

Puyol also enjoyed a storied international career with Spain, representing his country from 2000 to 2013 and winning historic titles like the 2008 UEFA European Championship and the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Puyol reveals his pick for the greatest soccer player of all time

In an interview with Goal in 2020, Puyol shared his thoughts on greatness, drawing parallels between basketball and soccer. “If you ask me about Michael Jordan, I always say he is the best basketball player of all time,” Puyol said. “I think Messi has the same status – the greatest footballer in history”.

Lionel Messi, Carles Puyol of FC Barcelona during match in Prague against Viktoria Plzen. (IMAGO / CTK Photo)

Puyol acknowledged that not everyone might agree with his opinion, staying true to his straightforward style. “There are people who debate whether Jordan is the best of the best; it’s just another opinion. Opinions are subjective, and it’s hard to be objective sometimes,” he noted.

He also addressed those who may struggle to admit Messi’s greatness, particularly Real Madrid fans. “I understand that for a Real Madrid fan, it might be hard to recognize him as the best,” Puyol explained. “But his goals are there, and those are an objective fact. We’ve been fortunate to witness him for so long, and the numbers don’t lie—they prove he’s the best.”

Proud to have shared the field with Messi

Puyol had a front-row seat to Messi’s meteoric rise, watching him develop from a young talent at La Masía to a global superstar. Messi debuted for Barcelona’s first team in 2004, and the two played together until Puyol’s retirement in 2014.

Reflecting on their years as teammates, Puyol said, “I feel very fortunate to have played with him and that generation of players, especially at the club I love. Thinking back on the work we did together makes me feel incredibly proud.”

Puyol also recalled the challenges of his early career. “The beginning was tough because I spent five years without winning anything, but then we became the first and only team to win every title in a single season,” he said.

A true icon of the game, Puyol retired with an astonishing 21 trophies in Barcelona’s colors, including six La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions League victories, and two FIFA Club World Cups. His legacy remains firmly etched in soccer’s history, alongside the teammates he calls the best of all time.