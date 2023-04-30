Lamine Yamal, at the tender age of 15, made history on Saturday by becoming Barcelona's youngest player to appear in La Liga. He impressed manager Xavi so much so that the Spaniard has compared the young talent to Lionel Messi, winner of seven Ballon d'Or awards.

Even more impressive than being the youngest player ever included in a matchday squad is making history by debuting for the Barcelona first team. While the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Carles Puyol, Gerard Pique, and more have all emerged from the club's illustrious La Masia academy, nobody has made the first team earlier than Lamine Yamal.

In the 83rd minute of the Blaugrana's 4-0 hammering of Real Betis, the 15-year-old finally made his league debut for the Catalans. Yamal had a dynamic performance, with 12 total touches and a goal-scoring attempt. It had been a week since he had made his debut with Xavi's matchday squad.

The explosive winger is only the most recent in a long line of potential prospects to emerge from Barca's renowned La Masia program. After Xavi Hernandez brought the teenager to the first team for training in September of last year, the club quickly promoted him from the B team.

What did Xavi Hernandez say about Lamine Yamal?

It is hardly surprising that Yamal, a gifted inside striker with a great left foot, has drawn unflattering comparisons to Lionel Messi based on his accomplishments at the junior level. There is no greater compliment than being compared to the seven-time Ballon d'Or, as everyone is aware.

The Argentine superstar established his reputation at Barcelona when he was only a kid, therefore he will always be a fan favorite there. When questioned whether he thought the teenager was as good as the iconic 2022 World Cup winner, Barca boss Xavi stood by his assessment that the 15-year-old might usher in a new era for the club.

"I told him to try things and he did. At 15 years old, just imagine it... He is special and he could have even scored tonight, but Rui Silva saved. He played with confidence and he showed what he is about. He has no fear and bags of talent. Some of his passes in the final third were really good. Lamine Yamal is a similar player to Messi. He can mark an era at Barcelona", he told the media after the game.