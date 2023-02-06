Pedri posted an ironic Instagram story after Barcelona increased the difference over Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings. He deleted it shortly after, but it still went viral.

After a long time, Barcelona can finally boast something—that it's not about the past—against Real Madrid. The Cules are on pace to win their first LaLiga title in years, leading the Spanish league standings with 53 points in 20 games.

On Sunday, Xavi's team went eight points clear of its lifelong rival by defeating Sevilla 3-0 after Mallorca upset Los Blancos. Though they're out of the UEFA Champions League, Barca are enjoying this moment after years of suffering.

If not, just ask Pedri. The Spanish sensation took to Instagram after his side's victory, taking a subtle shot at Real Madrid. He deleted his post only a few minutes later, but it had already gone viral by then.

Barcelona: Pedri trolls Real Madrid with ironic post, later deletes it

Posting a picture of himself in action against Sevilla, Pedri emphasized on his number to mock the eternal rivals. With a circle around the No. 8 in his short, the Barca youngster had a hilarious, yet subtle way to mock Real Madrid, who are now eight points below Barcelona.

However, there's still a long way to go. Barca have every right to be confident, but they shouldn't get ahead of themselves. They still have 18 league games left, including the Clasico vs. Real Madrid in March. That same month, the archrivals will also clash in the Copa del Rey semifinals.