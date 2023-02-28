A Barcelona star didn't seem to care about the rivalry as he voted for Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at FIFA's The Best Awards 2022.

The Best Awards 2022 have left a lot to talk about. FIFA's annual accolade may not be as prestigious as the Ballon d'Or, but it's still an important event in world soccer. Besides, it allows national team managers and captains to have their say.

Shortly after the ceremony, the governing body revealed the full list of votes by players and coaches. Of course, that information sparked all kinds of comments. For instance, Messi didn't choose Kylian Mbappe and fans didn't like it.

But David Alaba faced even more backlash after Real Madrid fans got to know Karim Benzema wasn't his first choice. However, he wasn't the only one to leave all feelings aside at the time of voting.

Robert Lewandowski votes for Carlo Ancelotti, Thibaut Courtois at The Best 2022

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski didn't get carried away by the Clasico rivalry and chose Carlo Ancelotti as Best Coach and voted for Thibaut Courtois as The Best goalkeeper in 2022.

In regard to The Best player award, the Poland international also let bygones be bygones. Despite the beef they had in the past, Lewandowski chose Messi in first place ahead of Mbappe and Luka Modric.

All Lewandowski's votes at The Best Awards 2022

Best Player

Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Luka Modric

Best Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois Bono Alisson

Best Coach